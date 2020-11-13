Virgin Money cuts rates and launches intermediary-only 65% rate

Virgin Money has announced a raft of cuts to rates on its core residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

The changes include reductions on 65%, 75% and 85% LTV products in its core residential range, by up to 0.49%. These products now range betwen 1.61% and 3.24%.

In its core buy-to-let range, the reductions are up to 0.25% across its 60% and 75% products - which now range between 1.71% for the 60% two-year fixed rate to 2.14% for the 75% five-year fixed rate.

For portfolio landords, rates have been reduced by up to 0.25% on both 60% and 75% LTV products - and all changes are effective as of Friday 13th November.

The lender has also launched an intermediary exclusive product - a 65% LTV five-year fiex rate at 1.42%. Available for both purchase and remortgage, this product comes with a £1,495 fee.