Virgin Money cuts rates across resi & remortgage ranges

Virgin Money has reduced rates on its residential mortgages by up to 0.69%.

Amy Loddington | Barcadia Media
8th September 2023
The lender's purchase exclusive range, which includes a free valuation and £1,295 fee, now starts at 5.65% and 5.13% for 2- and 5-year fixed rates at 65% respectively.

For its 'fee-saver' range, 2-year fixes now start at 5.97% and 5-year products at 5.25%, both at 65% LTV.

Its remortgage exclusives now start at 5.80% for a 60% 2-year fix.

A number of the lender's buy-to-let and product transfer rates have also been reduced. Virgin has also reiterated that its 7-Day Special buy-to-let exclusives have been withdrawn, which was announced to advisers yesterday (7th September).

