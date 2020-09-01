FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin Money joins Mortgage Brain's Lendex

Rozi Jones
1st September 2020
Virgin Money
"Our commitment to Lendex is recognition of this continued focus on embracing technology advancements to make life easier for our key intermediary partners."

Virgin Money has become the latest lender to join Lendex, Mortgage Brain's new application and submission gateway.

Lendex allows advisers to request DIPs or submit full applications directly through to lenders’ back office systems through a single login, providing advisers with an audit trail to meet compliance requirements. Lendex is free for advisers to use and is available as a standalone solution. Integration with Mortgage Brain’s sourcing and point of sales systems is also available for pilot users.

Advisers can now request DIPs or submit applications with Nationwide Building Society, Coventry Building Society, NatWest and Platform, as well as Virgin Money. Further lenders are due to be added in the coming months.

Simon Wallace, head of mortgage transformation at Virgin Money, said: “At Virgin Money we are continuously looking to improve and enhance our digital offering. Our commitment to Lendex is recognition of this continued focus on embracing technology advancements to make life easier for our key intermediary partners. We look forward to working collaboratively with Mortgage Brain to bring this to market.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, commented: “It’s clear that momentum is building behind Lendex, with another big mortgage market player coming on board in Virgin Money. Lendex provides significant, tangible benefits to lenders and advisers alike by streamlining the mortgage process and improving efficiency across the board.”

