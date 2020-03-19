Why advisers play a vital role in Covid-19 mortgage solutions

"Getting professional advice could make all the difference, especially when this will be a stressful time"

Following this week's government announcements that borrowers in financial difficulty because of Covid-19 will be allowed a three-month mortgage break, the mortgage industry has outlined why advisers still play a vital role in ensuring that borrowers find the best solution for their circumstances.

Both the Government and individual lenders have advised borrowers to contact lenders directly if they are struggling to make their mortgage payments as a result of the coronavirus.

Rob Griffiths, director of the recently launched Mortgage Market Alliance, says it's "vitally important" that any borrower in such a situation contacts their lender as quickly as possible to inform them of their situation and to discuss their options.

However a number of lenders have already offered alternatives to a mortgage holiday, such as switching a repayment mortgage to interest-only, extending the loan period, lowering borrowers’ monthly payment and introducing catch-up payments in the future.

Due to the greater number of options available to affected borrowers, Griffiths therefore says that "it’s not as simple as agreeing to the mortgage holiday when there might be more appropriate solutions available that might ultimately save them money".

He continued: "To that end, the best course of action, would be to communicate the options presented by the lender to a mortgage adviser who will be able to determine what the best solution is for that individual borrower based on their needs and circumstances. Getting professional advice could make all the difference, especially when this will be a stressful time; and by doing so, borrowers can ensure they’re in the best financial situation with regards to their mortgage during this period.”

Matt Timmins, joint CEO of The SimplyBiz Group, this week praised the “proactive, flexible and supportive” approach of the majority of product providers for the adviser and broker community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Timmins has written to CEOs of the UK’s major providers to thank them for demonstrating that their support for advisers and brokers during what he described as a time of “unprecedented uncertainty, and challenge, both socially and economically, across the globe.”

Timmins commented: “In difficult times, clients turn to advisers for comfort and guidance. Advisers also need somewhere to turn for reassurance, information and support. I am delighted that providers and lenders have joined us in saying that, in these most difficult times, they are here to bolster the adviser community – and its clients – in whatever way they can.”