Yorkshire Building Society cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.41%

The move, designed to pass on as much value as possible to borrowers hard pressed by the current high cost of living, follows suggestions by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, earlier this week, to the Commons Select Committee, that ‘we are now much nearer to the top of the [interest rate] cycle’.

The Society’s two-year fixed rates are reducing by up to 0.20%, its three-year fixes by up to 0.41%, five-year fixes by as much as 0.20%, and it is launching new 10-year fixes with rates 0.23% lower. Many of YBS’s trackers also face reductions of 0.25%.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said:

“We’ve remained committed to passing on as much value to our borrowers as possible, throughout the market volatility we’ve seen over the past year, and these rate reductions are the latest example of that.

“We hope these latest reductions will go some way towards helping people withstand the current cost-of-living challenges, as positive signals emerge that we could be heading for a more stable interest rate environment overall before too long.”