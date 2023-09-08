FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Yorkshire Building Society cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.41%

Yorkshire Building Society has reduced its fixed and tracker mortgage product rates by up 0.41%.

Related topics:  Mortgages
Amy Loddington | Barcadia Media
8th September 2023
yorkshire building society ybs

The move, designed to pass on as much value as possible to borrowers hard pressed by the current high cost of living, follows suggestions by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, earlier this week, to the Commons Select Committee, that ‘we are now much nearer to the top of the [interest rate] cycle’.

The Society’s two-year fixed rates are reducing by up to 0.20%, its three-year fixes by up to 0.41%, five-year fixes by as much as 0.20%, and it is launching new 10-year fixes with rates 0.23% lower. Many of YBS’s trackers also face reductions of 0.25%.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said:

“We’ve remained committed to passing on as much value to our borrowers as possible, throughout the market volatility we’ve seen over the past year, and these rate reductions are the latest example of that.

“We hope these latest reductions will go some way towards helping people withstand the current cost-of-living challenges, as positive signals emerge that we could be heading for a more stable interest rate environment overall before too long.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
CLOSE
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.