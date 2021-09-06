FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Zephyr cuts rates across majority of products

Rozi Jones
|
6th September 2021
Specialist buy-to-let lender, Zephyr Homeloans, has reduced rates across most of its mortgage products.

A two-year fixed rate standard buy-to-let mortgage is now available at 2.64% with a five-year rate starting at 2.89% up to 65% LTV.

Rates for HMOs, MUFBs and specialist new build and flats above commercial property now start at 2.99% for a two-year fixed-rate and 3.33% for a five-year fix, both at 65% LTV.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re constantly evolving our products for buy-to-let landlords in an extremely fast moving market.

“Our new rates may appeal particularly to landlords who may have held back from increasing their portfolios last year but who are now looking to invest.”

