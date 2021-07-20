FCA takes action against debt packager firms

"The practices we’ve seen in this sector fall far short of the standards we expect from firms, let alone those claiming to offer help to people in need."

Following an FCA review of the practices of debt packager firms, five firms have stopped providing regulated debt advice until further notice and the FCA has used formal powers to stop another firm from providing regulated advice.

Debt packager firms often refer consumers to an insolvency practitioner or debt management firm, for which they receive referral fees. These fees can be many times higher when the firms refer consumers to an insolvency practitioner to potentially enter into an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA), or Protected Trust Deed (PTD) in Scotland, than for other debt solutions.

The FCA has warned firms that it expects them to manage this conflict of interest to ensure that their advice is right for consumers, not just firms’ financial interests.

The FCA has identified concerns that some debt packager firms appear to have manipulated consumers’ income and expenditure to meet the criteria for an IVA or PTD; used persuasive language to promote these products to consumers without fully explaining the risks involved; and provided advice that did not accurately reflect information that consumers had given. In some cases, the FCA says firms failed to sufficiently take into account consumers’ circumstances and vulnerabilities, including mental health issues and economic abuse.

Following the review, the FCA wrote to five firms identifying significant concerns over their practices and making clear its concern that the firms were continuing to offer advice to consumers while those issues remained unresolved. The firms all subsequently applied for voluntary requirements to be imposed, which mean that they can no longer provide regulated advice services until the FCA is satisfied that they can comply with the rules.

The FCA has also used its formal powers to remove another firm’s permission to provide debt advice. This firm was using a script for contact with consumers that appeared weighted towards recommending a debt solution that would have generated a referral fee for the firm, whether or not that was suitable for individual consumers.

The regulator is also considering policy changes to address the significant potential for harm through poor advice that the debt packager business model poses. If it concludes that changes are needed, the FCA will consult on proposals later this year.

Sheldon Mills, ececutive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, commented: "The practices we’ve seen in this sector fall far short of the standards we expect from firms, let alone those claiming to offer help to people in need. We will not allow firms to profit from debt advice which puts their customers at risk of harm."