Specialist Lending

Catalyst Property Finance bolsters team with five new appointments

Rozi Jones
|
15th March 2021
"With exciting plans for 2021, we are preparing for growth across both our credit and new business functions."

Catalyst Property Finance has appointed five new recruits across its credit and new business teams.

Catalyst’s credit team welcomes experienced underwriter Mark Slingo as a senior credit analyst. Mark previously worked at Vida Homeloans, FinCorp and Funding365. Two further credit analysts have been appointed and join full-time in March.

Ryan Williams has been recruited as client relationship manager, joining with strong experience in land sales and property development. Oliver Jenkins also joins as new business support, helping ensure Catalyst hits its one-hour turnaround on new enquiries.

Matt Gillon, director of credit at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “With exciting plans for 2021, we are preparing for growth across both our credit and new business functions. All of our new recruits bring with them valuable experience and a fresh impetus to complement our great team. This additional resource further improves our ability to ensure a quick turnaround for client funding that brokers expect.”

Mark Slingo, senior credit analyst, added: “I am excited to join Catalyst as Chris and the team have taken the company from strength to strength over the last four years, and are now looking to expand further and diversify into other markets. I am very much looking forward to working with this very experienced team.”

