Specialist Lending

Dynamo adds Roma Finance to panel

Rozi Jones
|
23rd November 2020
Nick Jones 2020
Dynamo for Intermediaries has added Roma Finance to its lending panel, adding increased choice to its bridging, development and buy-to-let propositions.

Roma Finance offers a range of solutions across bridging, refurbishment, auction, development and buy-to-let finance.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, commented: “We are dedicated to providing intermediaries and their clients with a comprehensive service and we are delighted to be in partnership with Dynamo. Their presence in the market is impressive and will certainly extend the reach of our offering. We have continued to work with our partners to provide exceptional support during these unprecedented times – we look forward to extending this to Dynamo.”

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, added: “Working with lenders who can offer our members a high quality and timely service is extremely important to us and Roma Finance certainly tick all the boxes. Their fast processes and personal approach to lending make them a valuable addition to our panel and we look forward to developing our partnership over the coming months.”

