First 4 Bridging expands North West presence

First 4 Bridging has appointed Simon Bancroft as business development manager for the North West of England.

Simon is a qualified financial adviser and has experience working with individual and commercial clients on all aspects of financial planning. In recent years he has been heavily involved in helping SMEs meet short to medium-term funding solutions.

In 2019, F4B achieved fully regulated status with the FCA, enabling it to move into the second charge marketplace and undertake other regulated activities.

Steve Swyny, head of sales at F4B, commented: "The addition of Simon to the growing F4B team allows us to better assist our existing brokers and introducers in the North West to extend their business models. With over 20 years’ experience advising private and commercial clients, Simon will support, encourage and help source appropriate solutions for these brokers and introducers, whilst also being well placed to identify new opportunities for further business growth across the region.”

Simon Bancroft added: “There is huge potential for an established and experienced player in the specialist lending market, such as F4B, to further extend its reach across such a buoyant region of the UK, and I’m excited to be involved at this important juncture in its ambitious growth plans.”