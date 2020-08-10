Jaxon Stevens joins Omni Property Finance

"I am passionate about the continued education and awareness around the specialist lending sector and I see short-term finance as a vital part of that sector over the coming months."

Jaxon Stevens has joined Omni Property Finance Limited as a business development manager.

Stevens joins the London-based bridging lender from Positive Lending where he was national sales manager and head of networks.

Prior to that he was a business development manager at The Loans Engine and has held previous positions amongst others at the Financial Claims Advisory Service, the Money Debt and Credit Group, GE Capital, and Loans.co.uk.

Elissa von Broembsen-Kluever, director at Omni Property Finance Limited, said: “I am pleased to announce the addition of Jaxon Stevens to the team at Omni Property Finance.

“Jaxon brings a wealth of industry knowledge and strong contacts from across the broker community to his new role as business development manager.

“As we continue to grow our footprint in the specialist property lending market, Jaxon’s unique experience will prove beneficial to our broker base and their underlying clients.

“With service at the core of everything we do, we are excited to have someone as client-focused as Jaxon on board.”

Jaxon Stevens added: “I’m very pleased to announce that I have started my new role as business development manager with Omni Property Finance Limited.

“My role is to assist the OPFL team in offering tailored solutions and excellent personal service coupled with an understanding of the need for certainty of delivery and timely completion.

“I am passionate about the continued education and awareness around the specialist lending sector and I see short-term finance as a vital part of that sector over the coming months.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the last six years at Positive Lending, ensuring advisers understand the benefits of being aware of specialist lending solutions and understanding when to consider them.

“I was keen to continue to do that and working for a lender who are as keen to promote this as I am just makes perfect sense.

“There are many opportunities in the property market right now for clients to consider a purchase or project that may have some specialist lending requirements.

“We at Omni Property Finance Limited have the appetite to assist in this market and my job is to ensure people are aware of what we can do and how we can do it.”