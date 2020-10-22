LendInvest reports record quarter for bridging applications in Q3

"We can only see this trend continuing into Q4 as property professionals seek to capitalise on the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday ahead of its current withdrawal date in Spring 2021."

LendInvest has reported a record quarter for signed bridging applications in Q3 2020.

Its figures show that signed bridging applications were up 65% year-on-year and up 58% compared to Q2.

Justin Trowse, bridging director at LendInvest, said: “It’s been a tremendous quarter for new short term lending business at LendInvest. Our pipeline is a record to date, and with the completion levels increasing month on month, we can only see this trend continuing into Q4 as property professionals seek to capitalise on the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday ahead of its current withdrawal date in Spring 2021.”

Leanne Smith, sales director at LendInvest, added: “The team has worked tirelessly over the past six months not only allowing us to remain open for our brokers and borrowers throughout lockdown, but also ensuring those customers received the highest level of service throughout this time.

“Call volumes and new applications are at the highest we’ve ever experienced and Bridging packaging has improved materially for us internally. With new systems and processes constantly being reviewed to manage and improve turnaround times, I am confident that we will be able to meet the increasing demand for property finance over the next couple of months while maintaining the high service levels we currently are.”