Propel Finance appoints head of broker and intermediary

Asset finance lender, Propel Finance, has appointed Keir Bradie as its new head of broker and intermediary.

Keir has over two decades of experience in the asset finance market. He joins from Anglo Scottish Asset Finance where, as sales director, he led the development of a successful salesforce and introducer base in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Keir's role was lattely expanded to assume responsibility for all sales origination for the business.

Keir has also held senior executive roles at Macquarie Asset Finance, Aldermore Asset Finance, and Fortis Lease.

Jon Maycock, commercial director at Propel, said: “Introducers are a vital part of our business origination strategy at Propel. Keir is recognised across the asset finance industry for his exceptional network, ability to surpass expectations in terms of business origination and his commitment to going the extra mile to build value-added introducer relationships. Keir has the depth of market knowledge and experience to help us realise our aspirations in the broker market through offering a distinctive value proposition, backed by a best-in-class service.

"Attracting individuals of Keir’s and Paul Piggott’s calibre is a testament to the exceptional strides which our business has made in the past few years. We are now poised to realise the next stage of our growth ambitions and significantly increase our market share in our chosen sectors.”

Keir Bradie commented: "The standard of service provided to brokers by the finance industry has continued to decline over recent years and by all accounts is getting worse. Propel is one of the few providers to have consistently bucked this trend through a commitment to continuous improvement. This has not gone unnoticed by the broker community; and has seen Propel grow significantly despite challenging market conditions.

"I am delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting time in its development. I look forward to strengthening the proposition provided to key brokers and to growing business together.”