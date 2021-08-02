Second charge lending rises 195% in June: FLA

"In H1 2021, new business volumes increased by 21% compared with the same period in 2020"

Second charge lending has continued its recovery, seeing strong growth for the third consecutive month, according to the latest figures from the Finance & Leasing Association.

The number of new agreements totalled 1,960 in June, 195% higher than in June 2020, while the value of new lending rose 236% to £91m.

In Q2, lending rose 208% by volume and 217% by value compared to the previous quarter.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and Inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market continued its recovery in June as new business grew for a third consecutive month.

"In H1 2021, new business volumes increased by 21% compared with the same period in 2020, and we expect further growth during the second half of this year.”