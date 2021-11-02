SFC creates new senior management roles in restructure

"We just want our introducers and their clients to have the best possible experience they can when using us and these promotions are made with that ethos firmly in mind."

Second charge and specialist finance packager, Specialist Finance Centre (SFC), has announced a staffing restructure and the internal promotion of Oliver Hembury to head of second charge lending and Julian Morris to bridging and buy-to-let manager.

Oliver was previously a specialist finance adviser within the company and his promotion will see him become the key contact between SFC and its second charge lending panel. He will also oversee a team of advisers as part of his new role.

Julian Morris has been promoted as a result of rising levels of bridging and buy-to-let business experienced over the course of 2021. The decision was made to promote Julian on the back of showing particular flair in these sectors and he will be responsible for further growth plans within this arm of the business.

Daniel Yeo, founder and managing director at Specialist Finance Centre, commented: “I’m extremely proud and impressed by the commitment of Ollie who has been my right-hand man from inception. He fully deserves this promotion and I know his colleagues feel the same. He is a born leader and I’m really pleased he can work alongside me as part of the senior management team.

“In a short space of time, Julian has demonstrated a hunger to lead and to specialise in bridging and BTL. I’m very excited to develop him further in terms of leadership skills and make these departments an even more crucial component within SFC.

“SFC is nothing without the people within it. Ultimately we just want our introducers and their clients to have the best possible experience they can when using us and these promotions are made with that ethos firmly in mind.”

Oliver Hembury added: “I’m over the moon to have been promoted to the role of head of second charge lending. Dan and I talked about this a while ago but it needed to be done at the right time. Now is that time and I’m looking forward to taking on the extra responsibility and continuing the SFC journey.”