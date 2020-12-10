Marketing in financial services – an agent of change

· Learn how trust works within marketing and how it is won (not created) with your customers

· To understand the role played by marketing in the mortgage introducer process and how it has changed

Changing role of a marketer

Flash back to the mid-noughties when as head of marketing at Platform my main focus was on getting PR coverage in the top three main trade titles, agreeing advertising deals with the publishers in these same titles, booking sponsorship or attending industry dinners, lunches, conferences and roadshows: plus, building – then maintaining – a website and some basic email marketing to brokers. Partnership marketing with our packagers and distributors was also key, although at that time it was mostly contribution focused rather than me supplying much content. Oh, how simple it was back then…

Over the last ten years, the role of a marketer in our sector has changed dramatically. Not only because of new media channels like Twitter and LinkedIn, but also how technology and data can now help marketers communicate with specific intermediaries operating in particular sectors more effectively than ever before.

Partnership marketing is also very different, and content is now king. With so many channels to use, the challenge is now creating content for each one that is tailored to both the media type and the audience – not an easy task. For example, video formats differ on many social media platforms and have you considered how a video filmed in a portrait or landscape mode is viewed on different platforms? If not, you should.

Social media engagement

Social media is still a challenge for many businesses, and we must not forget that in B2B marketing to intermediaries, it has an important role to play. It’s great to see some brands embracing this channel and the likes of Precise’s Roger Morris has to get a name check as its activity has built a personal online brand that is personable, broker friendly and one that encourages two-way conversations with its customers, i.e., brokers.

So, if you don’t have a Roger, how can you build your social media engagement and your personal online brand? This can be done via one-to-one or team training sessions and/or educating colleagues on the basics of creating an online persona.

You can also include sharing business case studies of social selling, bringing in quotes or using fellow colleagues as ‘star pupil’ examples, and demonstrating how they’ve made a real impact on the success of maintaining their activity.

Tools are available that allow social media managers to provide pre-populated content for employees to share, and this helps ease teams into social as well as building their confidence in using a range of platforms and demonstrates the benefits of social media as a whole.