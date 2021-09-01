FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Huw Pill appointed chief economist of the Bank of England

Rozi Jones
1st September 2021
"His breadth of experience across monetary policy, economic research and financial markets will be invaluable to the Bank and the MPC."

The Bank of England has appointed Huw Pill as chief economist and executive director for monetary analysis. Huw will also become a member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Huw joins the Bank of England from Harvard Business School, where he has been senior lecturer since 2018. He had previously been chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, prior to which he held a series of senior posts at the European Central Bank. Huw has previously worked for the Bank as an economist between 1990-1992.

Ben Broadbent, deputy governor, said: “I am delighted about the appointment of Huw Pill as the Bank’s new chief economist. His breadth of experience across monetary policy, economic research and financial markets will be invaluable to the Bank and the MPC.”

Andrew Bailey, governor, commented: “Huw will make a major contribution to monetary policy – and to the broader work of the Bank. I greatly look forward to working with him.”

Huw Pill added: “It is a great privilege to rejoin the Bank and have the opportunity to contribute to the work of the MPC and the Bank more broadly at what remains a challenging time for monetary policy and central banking.”

