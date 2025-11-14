'Behind every deal there’s a broker, a business and a goal': Keiti Kirt, LHV Bank

FR: As a marketing specialist at LHV Bank, what does your role involve day to day, and what attracted you to the position?

It’s busy, but in a good way. I work across all three business lines: retail, banking services and business lending, so every day looks a little different. Some days I’m deep in planning; other days it’s pure creativity. I’m often writing copy, managing campaigns, organising events or coordinating with our PR partner, Square 1 Media.

I like that balance between strategy and delivery. You get to see things through from idea to result, which I find is really satisfying.

What attracted me to the role was the chance to help grow an Estonian brand in the UK. LHV already has such strong roots, experience and innovation behind it, so the idea of building on that, in a new market, felt really exciting. You can actually see the difference you’re making, and that gives the work real meaning.

FR: You’ve worked across both the Estonian and UK sides of the business. How does that international experience shape the way you approach marketing?

It’s made me much more aware of how culture influences communication. The Estonian side brings this amazing energy for innovation and digital-first thinking, while the UK side adds local understanding and scale.

The combination is powerful. In the UK, we’re speaking to a broader audience, so it’s about being clear, relevant and precise, but without losing that agility and boldness that defines what LHV is.

For me, it’s about taking the best of both worlds. Keep the forward-thinking mindset from Estonia, but tailor it so it resonates in a big way here.

FR: LHV Bank has really been building its name in the UK’s specialist finance space. What’s been key from a marketing point of view?

For us, it comes down to trust and visibility. You can’t just tell people who you are, you have to show it through what you do.

We’ve built recognition through credible stories and partnerships. Our four senior lending appointments and three internal promotions really helped demonstrate that. It showed growth, investment and belief in our team.

Events and thought leadership have played a big role too. We’ve been out in the field talking about our work, sharing insights and showing brokers that we’re serious about supporting them.

FR: The commercial lending team has completed some impressive deals recently. How does marketing help bring those to life?

That’s where collaboration comes in. We work closely with the lending team and our partners to share those success stories in a way that feels real. Behind every deal there’s a broker, a business and a goal. That's exactly what we want people to see.

It’s not just about the size of a loan or the speed of completion, it’s about how we worked together to make it happen. When you show the people and stories behind the numbers, I think it builds genuine trust.

FR: You’ve spent a lot of time in B2B marketing. How is marketing to brokers different from speaking directly to consumers?

The biggest difference is tone. With brokers, everything is based on relationships. They value honesty, responsiveness and clear information. There’s no room for fluff.

Consumer marketing often relies on emotion, but B2B marketing relies on understanding. You need to give brokers something useful, ideally content that helps them do their jobs better. It’s about being relevant and reliable, not just memorable.

I think that’s why I enjoy it. It’s not about selling, it’s about supporting.

FR: Collaboration between marketing and sales can make a big difference. How closely do you work with the lending and business development teams?

Very closely indeed and we talk all the time. It’s a two-way relationship where everyone’s sharing updates, ideas and feedback.

That constant flow means we can react quickly when new deals complete or the market changes. Marketing should always reflect what’s actually happening inside the business, not just what’s planned on paper.

It also helps keep the message consistent. If our sales team is saying one thing and marketing another, the story doesn’t glue together. Working closely makes sure it does.

FR: LHV has a distinctive brand and digital presence. What guides your approach to design and content?

Simplicity. Always simplicity.

We aim for clean visuals, confident language and straightforward messaging. Our content should look and sound modern, but never overcomplicated.

That reflects who we are as a bank: transparent, efficient and bold. Those values come straight from our Estonian roots. It’s about clarity and purpose, not decoration.

FR: The specialist lending market moves quickly. How do you keep LHV’s marketing relevant and up to date?

You really have to stay close to what’s happening around you. We keep in touch with brokers, partners and colleagues all the time, and that feedback is gold. If they’re talking about something, we need to be part of that conversation.

We also monitor industry trends and wider market movements. It helps us stay proactive rather than reactive.

The nice thing about our team is that we can move fast. If something changes, we can act on it quickly. I would say agility is one of our biggest strengths.

FR: Finally, what can brokers expect to see from LHV Bank in the coming months?

You’ll see more stories that show what we do best. Informing brokers and clients in a straightforward, practical way.

There’ll be more thought leadership pieces, more case studies and more opportunities to meet us at events. We want to stay visible, but also approachable.

Ultimately, our goal is simple. We want brokers to see LHV as a partner they can rely on, not just a name they recognise. That’s what all of this is about.