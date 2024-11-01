"A generation ready to make an impact": Our 30 Under 30 2026 alumni's take on today’s financial services industry

"It’s about giving people the confidence to progress. "

The challenges of working from home, proving yourself to senior colleagues, and navigating generational divides are just some of the hurdles faced by young professionals breaking into financial services today, but the next generation is also driving innovation and bringing fresh ideas to an industry that is often risk-averse.

As part of our 30 Under 30 initiative, Financial Reporter is launching a new series highlighting the experiences and perspectives of emerging leaders across mortgages, specialist lending and wider financial services. The project aims to give young professionals a platform to share the realities of starting out in the sector and the opportunities they see ahead.

In this opening installment, members of the class of 2025 - from marketing and sales to corporate account management and entrepreneurial leadership - reveal what it really takes to build credibility, adapt to a working world that seems to be constantly changing, and carve out a place in a profession not often associated with young people.