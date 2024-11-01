“It’s a rewarding industry, and the opportunities are endless”: Quantum Mortgages’ Harsha Dahyea on the industry’s next generation

"The secret is - skills can be taught. Natural drive, positive attitude and passion? Not so much."

It was in the banking sector that Harsha Dahyea, Chief Commercial Officer at Quantum Mortgages, began her career in financial services, before becoming Investment Business Development Manager at the State Bank of India.

“I completed my CeMAP qualification and played a key role in introducing the State Bank of India’s mortgage business to the intermediary market,” she says, “this experience marked my entry into the mortgage industry, where I began building relationships with brokers and engaging with clubs and networks.”

While there have been “many pivotal moments” and “important people” throughout Harsha’s career, a standout is Jason Neale, the Founder and CEO of Quantum Mortgages.

“As a direct result of Jason’s trust in my efforts, his mentorship, and his appreciation of my skill set and potential, I was able to shape and guide the whole sales and distribution department delivering exceptional results for Quantum,” Harsha explains.

Inspiring the next generation

When it comes to recruiting the next generation of talent, Harsha thinks that “highlighting the variety and unlimited opportunities within the financial services sector” will lead to “more interest from younger people who choose to pursue a career in this industry.”

“Whether you’re interested in the traditional roles that you often think of in mortgages such as advising, underwriting or administration, or something that often gets overlooked like technology, data or marketing - there’s something for everyone,” she says.

“It’s a rewarding industry,” she adds, “and the opportunities are endless. The skills and experience you can gain could lead you to roles you didn’t previously consider. You could travel or relocate, earn great salaries and contribute to an evolving financial services sector.”

Furthermore, Harsha notes the need “to move past the traditional recruitment strategies” and “rebrand what a career in finance looks like” to “make the industry more diverse and accessible.”

“For starters, not everyone has a degree - or wants one,” she says, “there are lots of different career paths to explore.”

So what advice does Harsha have for those starting out in mortgages and financial services today?

“Make connections. Don’t be afraid of networking - it is your superpower! In addition, knowledge is power, take the CeMAP 1, 2 & 3 courses and get qualified for mortgages whether you decide to work as a broker or for a lender. This programme is a great starting point and provides vital industry knowledge to fully understand any mortgage business,” she says.

In terms of mistakes, Harsha says, “one mistake I made, that others can learn from, is underestimating the strength of specialist mortgages earlier in my career. When I first started out, I thought high street lenders ruled the mortgage market and was a safer career path. I couldn't have been more mistaken!

“Once I stepped into specialist mortgages, I increased my knowledge which empowered me to enhance my career path further,” she says.

Supporting success stories

One recent success story that stands out to Harsha is Quantum Mortgages’ Marketing Manager Alice Crofts.

“Alice is a young person and extremely talented. Her vision is to ‘do things differently to the norm,’ which captured our target audience further and enhanced our brand to where it is today.

“Alice’s marketing campaigns, ideas and drive delivered exceptional results within a very short amount of time. I am extremely proud of her progress within our organisation.”

Harsha goes on to explain that at Quantum Mortgages, what they most want to know when hiring new candidates is “if they’re going to be a good fit for our team.”

“At Quantum, a young professional doesn’t need a degree, and we don’t ask for unrealistic experience. We want to know if your values align with ours, if you have a true passion for what you do and if you are going to contribute to the positive environment we have created within our workplace.”

In order to support more success stories at Quantum, Harsha stresses the importance of “recognising that ambition looks different for everyone.”

“For those who are career-driven, we create clear pathways for progression whether that’s through mentorship, training, or opportunities to lead and direct. But we also value those who simply want to do a great job, work their hours and switch off. Not everyone wants to climb the ladder, and that’s okay.

“We foster a culture where all contributions are respected and appreciated. Everyone has a starting point, and it’s about identifying what support an individual needs to thrive within our organisation,” she says.

Looking to the future

“In 5 to 10 years’ time, I believe the mortgage industry will be competing with AI and technology, especially high street lenders and brokers,” Harsha says.

“Technology has already made a huge impact within our industry,” she adds, “we need to learn to stay ahead of the curve by understanding and keeping up with vital economic and industry movements - remember knowledge is power!

“New entrants starting a career should educate themselves in economic environments, what influences them i.e. activity taking place around the world, and always consider entering the specialist markets.

“This will help you enhance your career, as I believe the specialist markets will always need a human touch.”

The official Financial Reporter 30 Under 30 list for 2025 has been revealed. Click here to view.