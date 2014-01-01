“Our aim is to support them to be ‘future-fit’”: OSB Group’s Adrian Moloney on the next generation of mortgages and financial services

"“It’s all about the person, the drive, the enthusiasm, and the attitude.”"

Long before Adrian Moloney was Group Intermediary Director at OSB Group, his career in financial services began completely by chance. “Like a lot of people in the industry, I did 'fall' into my career in financial services,” he says, “I was living in Epsom in 1996 and The Mortgage Trust (as it was then) had just opened a contact centre, so I applied and got a job in customer services.

“It was in this role that I met a lot of people who are still in the industry today. Without realising it at the time, this was the foundation from which I started building my career in financial services.”

This experience of working with brokers became “a pivotal time” in his journey. “It set me on my path into specialist finance - I learnt how the broker market operated. It was during this stage that I met some great people that I still do business with today: Walter Averili, Mark Harris, Andrew Montlake, Rob Jupp to name just a few. We’ve exchanged knowledge and a fair amount of banter too over the years.

“I also had the privilege of working with James Chidgey at Nationwide, a true gentleman who had a great deal of connections and contacts in networks and clubs, which was another opening door to me at that time, and an area I have grown in and been a part of ever since.”

Inspiring the next generation

When it comes to opening the door for today’s new talent, Adrian believes that “we first need to start teaching financial literacy, as well as financial wellbeing, before it's even needed.”

“As a bank, we have a responsibility to support this education, and OSB Group has a range of initiatives - one of which is collaborating with providers such as Envision to help support students in our local communities.

“It’s really important for us to build a strong foundation with local schools through partnerships,” he adds, “to connect with students who may not have yet considered financial services as a career option.

“Recently, we supported ‘Work Experience Week’, which is designed with a strong focus on social mobility. We welcomed young people to our Wolverhampton and Chatham

offices which led to students gaining exposure to working life, as well as a look at the career paths that are available at OSB Group.”

In terms of how they support this up-and-coming potential, Adrian notes that “there are a number of different programmes on offer to young talent and early careers here at OSB Group. Over the past few years, we have launched apprenticeship schemes and supported apprentices who have gone on to grow and build successful careers with us.

“We ensure that our recruitment processes are fair and transparent and hope to open the door to a wider range of voices and backgrounds, which ultimately makes our organisation stronger and more representative of the communities we serve.”

Supporting success stories

“There are so many great colleague success stories here at OSB Group,” Adrian says, “we really do have amazing people working here. Many of our sales team have progressed with us, starting out in telephony to being out in the field or going into the specialisms of bridging or commercial finance.

“Many of these people have faced different challenges in their work and personal lives, but I have seen these people grow, develop, and thrive. It’s about having the drive to do things bigger and better, but we also provide them with the opportunity, flexibility and support they need to achieve it.

“Our recruitment process is designed to be inclusive and accessible, valuing transferable skills, problem-solving ability, and a growth mindset as much as technical knowledge. OSB Group is a values-led organisation, and we look at a person’s traits and actively seek those who bring good ideas and fresh perspectives.

“If I look back on my 30 years in the industry, I do really think the mortgage sector has and continues to do an excellent job in attracting and supporting diversity and accessibility. It’s not just talking the talk, it’s almost embedded in the culture of this industry, plus it’s not just gender or race either, it’s about backgrounds and providing a ‘home’ for social mobility.

But what of the future of the industry? “It’s really difficult to predict where the industry will be in five to ten years’ time as there’s been more change over the past few years than any other point,” he says, “but one thing remains true: people will always need advice and support with lending.

“We’re already preparing for a more digital and data-driven landscape by offering apprenticeships to current colleagues. We have a focus on upskilling and developing our people in the same way we do our lending and savings proposition; our people are on the journey with us and our aim is to support them to be ‘future-fit’.”

Nominations and applications for FR30U30 are open until 17th October. If you’re aged under 30 and want an industry-wide platform to share your ideas, or you know someone like this, click here to nominate and set the future in motion.