Brokers hold the key to unlocking auction potential

Property auctions have long been part of the UK market, but activity in recent months has underlined their growing importance for investors. Essential Information Group data shows July 2025 delivered more than 4,500 lots, a 3.6% rise year-on-year, raising over £663 million, up more than 8%. Residential receipts stood out, climbing 13.6% on last year and showing how strong buyer demand still is.

Auctions are holding up well even with higher rates, rising costs and new regulation making life harder for investors.

They offer investors an attractive route to secure opportunities with certainty, and brokers have a critical role in making sure clients are ready to act the moment the hammer falls.

Why auctions are attracting more investors

For many, auctions mean certainty, transparency and variety. The types of properties available might not surface through traditional routes, or at least not at such compelling prices. Whether it is repossessions, probate assets or stock with refurbishment potential, auctions often bring forward properties others might pass over, and where more extensive works are needed, tailored heavy refurb bridging can take clients from acquisition through to refinance, with the exit planned from the outset.

For landlords and portfolio owners in particular, auctions are a straightforward way to diversify. Many are now adding single lets, HMOs, semi-commercial units and properties with scope for value-add improvements. These are exactly the types of cases where specialist lenders come into their own, supporting complexity that high street lenders may not accommodate.

Unlike traditional purchases, auctions give buyers immediate clarity. There is no prolonged negotiation or risk of gazumping. If you win the bid, the property is yours, with completion usually within 28 days. The timeframe is demanding, but buyers know that once the hammer falls, the deal will complete.

Auctions also encourage investors to look further afield. We are seeing strong demand across regions such as the North West, Yorkshire and the East Midlands, where auctions are giving investors more options to grow. For brokers, that creates opportunities to support clients expanding into new areas and strategies, often with different funding needs.

The role of specialist lenders in auction finance

The certainty that auctions bring also creates their biggest challenge: time pressure. While many lenders will say they can fund auction purchases, doing it well requires specialist experience, resources and a pragmatic approach. Auctions do not allow for long delays or rigid credit processes. If issues arise around title, refurbishment or exit strategy, brokers need a lender focused on problem solving and keeping communication open.

That is why the role of specialist lenders is so important. A bridging proposition has to reflect the realities brokers face. That means direct access to underwriters and decision-makers, flexibility in how deals are structured, and a willingness to look beyond the tick-box. With auction purchases, there is no margin for delay. Certainty, clear communication and collaboration are what make the difference between completing and missing out.

The difference between a successful completion and a deal falling through often comes down to how effectively the lender and broker work together. Choosing a lender with a proven track record, who has delivered completions in these timeframes and is willing to adapt to the specifics of the case, makes all the difference.

What brokers should focus on

Auction finance is unforgiving of delays, so brokers should prioritise lenders who can demonstrate both experience and agility. Just as crucial is communication and working with lenders who can provide both the bridging facility and the term funding, so the exit is clear once the auction property has been secured. Giving clients direct access to underwriters and decision-makers adds real value, allowing issues to be resolved quickly rather than becoming roadblocks.

The rental market continues to evolve, and investors are having to adapt. The Renters’ Rights Bill is creating additional challenges, but the underlying demand for rental property remains strong. More investors are taking a professionalised approach, building portfolios that are diverse and resilient. Auctions give them a platform to do that, offering access to stock that can be repositioned, refurbished or diversified in ways that support long-term returns.

The rental market continues to evolve, and investors are having to adapt. The Renters’ Rights Bill is creating additional challenges, but the underlying demand for rental property remains strong. More investors are taking a professionalised approach, building portfolios that are diverse and resilient. Auctions give them a platform to do that, offering access to stock that can be repositioned, refurbished or diversified in ways that support long-term returns.

But auctions are only an opportunity if the right funding is in place. That is why the role of brokers is so crucial. By preparing clients properly, identifying lenders with the right expertise, and ensuring funding can be delivered with certainty, brokers give investors the confidence to act decisively.

Auctions are not just about beating the deadline; they are about opening doors. For brokers, the opportunity is clear: give clients the confidence to act today and put them on the front foot for tomorrow.