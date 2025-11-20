Networks need to prove they are worth adviser loyalty

As we move towards the end of 2025, advisers across the mortgage market will start to take stock, to pause and reflect on how their business is performing.

For some, this period of reflection will go deeper than reviewing client activity or lead generation, and include the question of whether they are operating within the right structure.

There will be directly authorised advisers who see the way things have gone with regulation and client expectation, and feel that moving within a network would lighten the load. And there will be existing appointed representatives who wonder whether their current network is living up to the initial promise, delivering the sort of support that’s genuinely aligned with their ambitions.

This shift in thinking places the responsibility firmly on networks themselves. Adviser loyalty isn’t something that can be taken for granted, nor should it be. This is when networks need to step up, and show precisely why they deserve it.

Advisers should feel seen

One of the most common frustrations we hear from advisers is the feeling they have become just another name in the system. The communication can feel transactional, with the support essentially just a box-ticking exercise, leaving the adviser feeling unseen and undervalued.

People do their best work when they feel recognised, which is why it’s important for networks to put in the extra effort and actually get to know their members.

If networks want advisers to commit to them for the long term, they need to demonstrate that they genuinely understand the individuals behind the firm. That means listening to their goals, offering guidance when it matters and maintaining a relationship that is based on respect rather than formality.

Evaporating support

Some advisers bemoan the marked difference between the experience of joining a network and the months that follow. The network rolls out the red carpet to convince the adviser to join, and even in the early months puts in the expected level of support.

But once the ink has dried, reality sets in, and the adviser is largely left to get on with it.

The real test of a network’s value comes long after onboarding. Advisers are not looking for grand gestures, but for reliability, for someone to answer the phone when a case takes a difficult turn, and for a network that remains present through the ebb and flow of day-to-day business. Consistency is what builds confidence, and confidence is what keeps advisers committed.

Training based on the adviser, not the network

Training has the potential to be one of the most valuable elements a network offers, but only when it is shaped around the adviser’s needs, rather than the network’s convenience. Advisers increasingly want to build businesses that reflect their strengths, their client demographics and their sense of purpose. A generic training session is unlikely to cut the mustard.

The most successful approaches are those built around genuine understanding. Peer groups, specialist workshops and opportunities to learn directly from experienced practitioners can help advisers grow in areas that matter most to them, and allow them to build the businesses they genuinely dream of.

We have seen how powerful this can be, particularly when advisers begin broadening their proposition into wider financial planning and need support tailored to that transition, or if they have had to overcome their own hang-ups around selling protection.

Advisers want to feel that the network is invested in their long-term capability, not simply offering standard content because it is the simplest option.

Community matters more than many realise

The work advisers do is rewarding, but it can also be isolating. Long hours, emotionally demanding conversations and the constant responsibility of guiding clients through major financial decisions can take a toll, and even become overwhelming.

Networks have an opportunity to create a sense of connection, of shared purpose, whether through peer-to-peer conversations, open forums where advisers can discuss challenging cases or simply the reassurance of knowing someone is there to listen. Structured wellbeing support, such as independent counselling services, has also become an important resource for advisers who need help managing the pressures of the role, and we have seen how meaningful that support can be for advisers and their families.

Earning adviser loyalty

Networks will understandably take great pride in growing their adviser numbers. At Rosemount for example we have seen percentage growth far above many of our peers, and it shows you are doing something right.

However, the real indicator of a network’s value is not just how many are coming through the door, but how many choose to stay for the long term. Longevity reflects trust, consistency and a sense that the adviser’s ambitions are understood. Advisers remain loyal when they feel supported in building the business they genuinely want to run.

As advisers begin planning for 2026, many will naturally consider whether their current support structure still aligns with their goals, an introspection that networks should welcome. It is an opportunity to show advisers what partnership really looks like.

For advisers, the task is to ensure their network will deliver for them for the long term. To borrow a phrase popular at this time of year, a network is for life, not just for Christmas.