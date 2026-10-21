Resilience, representation, and real estate: my path to property finance

"This Black History Month, the message I want to share is to never let your circumstances or where you’ve come from determine how far you can go in life."

- Jessy Salumu-Nsa - LendInvest

I was a young boy when I left the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and I never fully grasped the magnitude of the situation we were leaving.

To me, it was almost like we were just moving house. I was flown to France to live with my uncles, and it wasn’t until I started settling there that I began to realise the gravity of the situation we’d left behind.

It was the little things, like being able to go outside and play freely in the streets, something that wasn’t always possible back home. I remember times when we’d be playing outside and suddenly have to come back into the house because of soldiers patrolling the streets with guns. At that age, you don’t really understand why your fun is being cut short.

One thing I feel I never missed out on, despite moving to France and later the UK, was my Congolese heritage.

The Congolese community is incredibly strong in France, and there’s a strong community here in the UK too. I’ve always been surrounded by Congolese culture, whether that’s through the friends and people I grew up around, our music or even my sense of fashion, which I think is quite recognisable as a Congolese man!

Being able to speak French and Lingala has also been really important to me. It’s allowed me to stay connected with family back in DR Congo and feel comfortable whenever I go back.

We’re very proud people, and that’s something we carry with us wherever we go. DR Congo qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after 52 years served as a powerful moment of representation and national pride on the global stage.

My parents had really good jobs back in DR Congo. My dad was the head accountant at a bank in Kinshasa, so having to leave that behind and start all over again couldn’t have been easy.

Yet, seeing how much my parents persevered to make sure my siblings and I had a comfortable life has made me very driven to achieve the goals I set for myself.

Finding my voice in Glasgow

When I moved to London, I was placed in foster care. I was still trying to figure out what was going on around me, but the people my sister and I were placed with were really lovely. They spoke French, which made things easier for us, and I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better family. They’d take us out and show us around London, which helped us settle in.

Coming from a family with 16 siblings on my mum’s side, staying in touch with my parents, aunts, and uncles over the phone kept me grounded.

Moving from London to Glasgow was quite a pivotal moment in my life, and looking back now, I feel like I’ve come a long way.

It wasn’t always easy adjusting at first. Glasgow wasn’t as diverse back then as it is today, and I remember struggling to understand the Scottish accent when I first arrived. Funnily enough, I’ve ended up developing a Scottish accent myself!

What I love most about Glasgow is the people, the humour and the sense of community. This city is somewhere I genuinely consider home now. It’s where I’ve grown up, made lifelong friendships and started building my future.

The pivot to property finance

After obtaining my law degree and working as a paralegal/legal assistant at a criminal defence firm, I decided I wanted to pursue a career change into property finance. I’ve always had an interest in property development finance, particularly seeing how projects progress from start to finish, and I often wondered what it would be like to be involved in that process.

A family member of mine who’s a mortgage broker sent me a LinkedIn post by LendInvest advertising an early careers programme in Glasgow.

During my time as a mortgage intern, I found my week-long induction to LendInvest’s development finance to be especially rewarding and played on my previous interests.

My life experiences taught me to be open-minded and embrace the unfamiliar. Living in different countries showed me that life doesn’t always follow the path you expect.

I think one of my biggest strengths is being able to communicate with different people and build relationships. Growing up across different countries and cultures has definitely helped with that.

Sports have also played a massive part in shaping who I am. I played football at pro-youth level and continued playing at university, alongside basketball. Both sports taught me a lot about teamwork, discipline and the importance of working towards a common goal.

I’ve also had my fair share of setbacks throughout my sporting journey, and I think that’s where a lot of my resilience comes from.

Black History Month: advice for the next generation

This Black History Month, the message I want to share is to never let your circumstances or where you’ve come from determine how far you can go in life.

My uncle always told me, “Whatever you start in this life, make sure you finish it.” That’s something I’ve carried with me. Don’t be afraid to put yourself forward for opportunities, even when you feel out of place, or you’re not sure you’re ready. Ask questions, learn from the people around you and don’t be too proud to ask for help.

For young Black professionals especially, I’d say don’t limit yourself or feel like certain spaces aren’t meant for you. Be confident in what you bring to the table and never feel like you need to change who you are or forget where you’ve come from to get somewhere in life.

I’m proud of my Congolese roots, proud to have grown up in Glasgow and proud of what I’ve achieved so far. I’ve still got a long way to go myself, and I certainly don’t have everything figured out, but I think that’s part of the journey.