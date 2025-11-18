Shifting Perspectives #3: Misconceptions on JBSP

Affordability is still the single biggest challenge in the UK housing market. According to the latest ONS data, the average home in England now costs 7.7 times the median full-time salary. In Wales, the ratio sits at 5.9. Prices have edged up just 1% since 2021, yet earnings have only partly closed the gap, leaving many would-be buyers locked out of ownership.

For brokers, finding workable affordability solutions has never mattered more. One product already sitting in the toolkit worth more scrutiny is the joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgage.

Why myth-busting matters

Over the last two blogs in this series, I’ve explored how JBSP has quietly evolved from a niche family-support product into one of the most flexible affordability structures on the market. Yet many advisers still see it as something reserved for parents helping their children. That perception could be holding clients back.

JBSP allows up to four borrowers to combine income for affordability, while ownership remains in the name of the main buyer. Our Flex Together version extends that flexibility even further, taking into account extra income sources like bonuses, pensions and investment returns. We also use tailored terms, which let different borrowers contribute for different periods, so older supporters aren’t tied in for the full duration.

These features make JBSP work for far more cases than just the classic family scenario. The challenge is recognising when to play that card early in the advice process.

JBSP steps in where other products fall short

Brokers often meet clients who are close to achieving affordability but not quite there. A small gap in income, a shortfall on the deposit, or a limited term due to age can all block an application that would otherwise make sense. JBSP can bridge that gap.

Consider a recent case involving a divorcing couple. The husband wanted to stay in the family home to provide stability for their children but could not meet affordability alone. His adult daughter joined the mortgage as a joint borrower. The property stayed in his name, the payments were covered, and the arrangement avoided a forced sale.

In another example, two friends in London pooled their earnings to buy a flat neither could afford solo. Both worked in stable professions and had a long-standing commitment to sharing costs. The JBSP structure gave them the clarity and lender confidence they needed without the legal complexity of joint ownership.

Age doesn’t have to be a barrier

Another misconception surrounds the age of supporting applicants. Brokers often assume once a parent or relative reaches their late fifties or early sixties, they can no longer be included. That’s not necessarily true.

Our tailored term option means the mortgage can be structured so the older borrower’s commitment ends earlier. Affordability is then assessed on the younger borrower for the remainder of the term. This approach protects both parties and allows the deal to proceed without compressing the repayment period.

Beyond family ties

Modern homeownership is no longer confined to traditional family structures. Friends, siblings, unmarried partners and even colleagues are joining forces to overcome affordability barriers with these products often offered up to 95% LTV. The rise of multi-generational households also means financial ties are more fluid than ever.

Experian’s analysis earlier this year highlighted a sharp increase in multi-generational living across the UK, with more households combining resources to manage costs, childcare and care for older family members. JBSP reflects that social shift, providing a safe, regulated framework for shared responsibility without shared ownership.

Brokers who understand this nuance are well placed to match today’s borrowers with products that genuinely fit their circumstances.

Why awareness needs to catch up

JBSP remains under-represented on sourcing systems. That lack of visibility could mean it’s overlooked even when it would solve a problem. That’s why it continues to feel specialist, when in reality it should sit alongside core residential offerings.

That’s another reason we integrated our JBSP range directly into our main lending suite earlier this year. The goal was to make it part of everyday broker thinking, not a niche product sitting in a separate box. Brokers already know many clients fall just short of affordability. The question is how to make the numbers work responsibly.

If a client mentions family support, shared living, or financial interdependence, JBSP deserves to be part of the early conversation.

Closing the series, opening a mindset

This marks the final piece in our Shifting Perspectives series, but hopefully, the start of something more important: a broader awareness of JBSP as a viable, everyday solution.

Affordability challenges will be with us for some time to come. The opportunity has been there all along. The next step is to see it differently.