The discovery call most brokers are winging

Most brokers I meet cannot write their own discovery call down on a single sheet of paper. I've stopped being surprised by it. I haven't stopped being annoyed by it.

Ask a broker to describe their call in general terms and they'll happily talk about it for twenty minutes. Ask them to write it down, in order, with the opening line, the transitions, the moment fees come up, the moment protection gets framed, the questions in the sequence they always run them, and most brokers cannot do it. Because the thing they're describing doesn't actually exist. Not as a designed object.

Not on paper. Not the same way twice.

I should say something honest here, because I've earned the right to say the rest of it.

I used to wing my discovery calls too. I told myself it was because I read the room well. Because I was good with people. Because every client is different and it would be inauthentic to run them all the same way. Really I just hadn't done the work. The winging was dressed up as intuition, and the intuition was doing a slightly worse job than a written page would have done.

Which is where most of the industry still is.

A discovery call that changes shape every time isn't a discovery call. It's a broker performing improv and calling it advice. Improv is fine as a creative form. It's a rubbish sales process.

Watch a broker who wings it. Small talk runs long, because there's no defined moment to close it. Fees come up somewhere in the middle, delivered slightly awkwardly, because the broker is never sure when the right moment is. Protection gets mentioned in a sentence that feels tacked on, because there's no built-in place for it. Objections show up in unpredictable places and the broker handles them reactively. The call ends. The client says they'll think about it. The broker files it under one of those calls and hopes the next one goes better.

The next one goes differently. Not better. Differently. That's the entire problem, and almost nobody is naming it.

Here's the thing nobody tells you, and it took me embarrassingly long to see.

Almost every objection you handle badly later in the process was created earlier, by a beat of missing structure in the first call. You didn't fail to close. You failed to frame. The client didn't reject you. You set them up to reject you and then blamed yourself for the reaction. The fee pushback at submission was born in a discovery call where fees weren't landed cleanly. The protection resistance at the end was born in a discovery call where protection wasn't planted at the start.

Pre-handling isn't a sales technique. It's a design principle. And it's only possible if the call has actually been written.

I'll say something unpopular here.

Most of what brokers call low confidence isn't low confidence.

It's a structural gap wearing a confidence costume. When brokers tell me they're not great at closing, they don't like talking about fees, they find protection awkward, what they usually mean is I don't have a defined place in the call for those conversations to happen. Give the same broker a written structure with those moments built into it, and the confidence appears within three calls. Nothing about them changed. They just finally knew what came next.

I already know the pushback. Ash, if I script it, won't I sound robotic? The opposite. A written discovery call is the only kind of call where the broker can actually relax, because they know exactly what's coming. They stop performing and start listening. What reads as professionalism from the client's side is, from the broker's side, just the calm of finally having a structure to lean on.

The brokers who commit to this describe the same shift afterwards, almost word for word. Conversion lifts within a month. Objections stop showing up in unpredictable places. Protection numbers rise as a byproduct. And the broker stops dreading the discovery slot, because the call has stopped being a performance and started being a process.

Winging it isn't a style. It's a tell.

Brokers who think they're above writing their call down will keep losing money to the ones who aren't.