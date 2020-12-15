FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Adverse credit customers most impacted by Covid-19

Rozi Jones
|
15th December 2020
young person debt borrow money credit cards
"This research supports the widely shared belief that the finacial impact of Covid-19 has been felt most strongly by particular sections of society"

The finances of customers with adverse credit have been more negatively impacted by Covid-19 than those with a clean credit history, according to a study by Pepper Money.

37% of people with adverse credit say their income had decreased as a direct result of Covid-19, compared to 25% of people overall.

And 35% of people who have adverse credit say the amount of debt they have has increased as a direct result of Covid-19, compared to 25% of people overall.

Consequently, 70% of people with adverse credit think the economic downturn as a result of Covid-19 will make it harder to get a mortgage in the future.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “This research supports the widely shared belief that the finacial impact of Covid-19 has been felt most strongly by particular sections of society and it seems that people with a clean credit file are more likely to have emerged from Covid-19 in a stronger position financially, whilst those who have experienced adverse credit in the last three years are more likely to have suffered a fall in income and seen their debt levels increase.

“It is more important than ever that we ensure these people are not disenfranchised from mortgage lending because of their credit history, but that they are given a fair opportunity to access the market based on their current circumstances and future ability to make payments.

“Professional advice is the key to achieving this and brokers have an important role to play in helping people realise their objectives and repair their finances as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.