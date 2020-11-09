FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Hampshire Trust Bank appoints chief risk officer

Rozi Jones
|
9th November 2020
Paul Collyer HTB
"Having spent the last twenty years working with global banks, challenger banks and leading non-bank financial institutions, he has deep knowledge of HTB’s key lending classes and is a perfect fit for us."

Hampshire Trust Bank has appointed Paul Collyer as its new chief risk officer.

Upon Paul Collyer’s arrival, Clive Gavin, HTB’s current CRO, will retire.

Matthew Wyles, CEO of Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “HTB’s ongoing success is underpinned by a strong risk culture. Paul Collyer has an impressive track record with a broad palette of experience across the whole waterfront of risk disciplines.

"Having spent the last twenty years working with global banks, challenger banks and leading non-bank financial institutions, he has deep knowledge of HTB’s key lending classes and is a perfect fit for us. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Paul Collyer added: “The specialist lending sector is the most dynamic segment of the UK banking market and HTB is an outstanding player in that market. I am really looking forward to joining the strong team in place and contributing to the achievement of HTB’s exciting growth plans.”

 

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.