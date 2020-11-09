Hampshire Trust Bank appoints chief risk officer

"Having spent the last twenty years working with global banks, challenger banks and leading non-bank financial institutions, he has deep knowledge of HTB’s key lending classes and is a perfect fit for us."

Hampshire Trust Bank has appointed Paul Collyer as its new chief risk officer.

Upon Paul Collyer’s arrival, Clive Gavin, HTB’s current CRO, will retire.

Matthew Wyles, CEO of Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “HTB’s ongoing success is underpinned by a strong risk culture. Paul Collyer has an impressive track record with a broad palette of experience across the whole waterfront of risk disciplines.

"Having spent the last twenty years working with global banks, challenger banks and leading non-bank financial institutions, he has deep knowledge of HTB’s key lending classes and is a perfect fit for us. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Paul Collyer added: “The specialist lending sector is the most dynamic segment of the UK banking market and HTB is an outstanding player in that market. I am really looking forward to joining the strong team in place and contributing to the achievement of HTB’s exciting growth plans.”