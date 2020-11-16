Housing demand soars 50% during second lockdown as sellers price keenly: Rightmove

"Our revised prediction of a 7% annual increase in prices in 2020 looks to be on track, since the annual rate has jumped to 6.3% with a month to go."

The average price of property coming to market has fallen by 0.5% from last month as new sellers join the rush to sell and beat the March stamp duty deadline, according to the latest Rightmove house price index.

Rightmove says there was an initial temporary dip after the new lockdown was announced, but buyer demand was still up by 28% on the same days last year during the three days between the announcement and the lockdown, when it was unclear whether the housing market would be able to remain open.

The first six days of lockdown itself saw demand bounce back to being 49% up on last year and national sales agreed are now up by 50% on October last year. Rightmove now estimates there’s 650,000 sales going through the buying and selling process, 67% more than at the same time in 2019.

A study of different asking price bands between £100,000 and £500,000 shows stronger growth in activity in the higher price bands, where buyers stand to make the biggest stamp duty savings. The number of sales being agreed for properties priced at between £100,000 and £200,000 is up by only 16% on this time last year, which contrasts with sales agreed more than doubling (+106%) in the £400,000 to £500,000 price band.

It is a similar picture for the drop in the number of days it is taking from the date a property is listed on Rightmove until it is marked as under offer or sold subject to contract by an agent. Overall, the time to secure a buyer is at a new record low of 49 days, with the £400,000 to £500,000 price band seeing a drop of 23 days, compared to the £100,000 to £200,000 band seeing a drop of just eight days.

Regionally, the south is performing best relative to last year for the number of sales agreed, up by 72% in the East of England, and up by 69% in the South East.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, commented: “Given the ongoing mini-boom, prices might have been expected to rise again this month, but instead we have a slight dip which could be a result of some new sellers pricing more realistically to have a better chance of agreeing a sale in time to benefit from the stamp duty savings on their onward purchase. We know from a recent Rightmove study that sellers are twice as likely to sell if they agree a sale based on the first price at which their property goes on the market, something that’s even more important now as we move towards the end of March and the end of the stamp duty holiday. If your initial asking price is too high then you’re less likely to get an offer even after you’ve cut your price back to a more realistic level. Our revised prediction of a 7% annual increase in prices in 2020 looks to be on track, since the annual rate has jumped to 6.3% with a month to go.

“After some brief hesitation as people waited for the detailed government guidance and legislation, it’s now clear that home-movers are carrying on with their searches and sales during this second lockdown in England with the market staying open. This ongoing activity means that the processing log-jam continues to pile up because of the sheer number trying to reach the finish line by the end of March. With 650,000 transactions in the pipeline, millions of people are on tenterhooks until their sale or purchase has completed.”