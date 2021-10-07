HTB agrees deal to acquire Wesleyan Bank

Specialist lender, Hampshire Trust Bank plc, has announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of Wesleyan Bank Limited from financial services mutual, Wesleyan Assurance Society, subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete during the coming months.

The combined business will be led by Matthew Wyles as CEO with Tim Blackwell as CFO. As part of the acquisition, 115 employees of Wesleyan Bank will transfer with the bank and will continue to work from Wesleyan Bank’s existing offices.

Matthew Wyles, (pictured) HTB’s Chief Executive said: “HTB’s growth strategy has always included an intention to supplement our development through acquisition when the right opportunity presented itself. We are very pleased to have agreed on this deal with Wesleyan Assurance Society and we are excited about the added scale and momentum which this transaction will bring to HTB’s existing dynamic franchise. HTB delivered a very strong trading performance during the first half of 2021 and we look to the future with great confidence.”

Wesleyan Group Chief Executive Mario Mazzocchi, adds: “Wesleyan Bank has been enjoying considerable success in recent years as it focuses on supporting its professional and SME customers with medium-term asset finance and longer-term secured loans. Following a strategic review, we found the growth opportunities ahead of the Bank were different to those of our core business, which will continue to focus on the specialist financial needs of doctors, dentists and teachers. Seeking new ownership for the Bank provides positive outcomes for both businesses, their customers as well as our members and makes strategic sense for all parties.”