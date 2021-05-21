MPowered help Mortgage Brain to hit 80 lender milestone

Mortgage lending platform, MPowered Mortgages, has become the 80th and latest lender to go live on Mortgage Brain's criteria-based sourcing solution, Criteria Hub.

Mpowered now provides funding to individual, limited company and portfolio landlords through its MPowered digital lending platform following a recent move into unregulated buy-to-let.

Criteria Hub provides advisers with the ability to source products for their clients based on the criteria employed by different lenders. Advisers can search across thousands of different criteria to pinpoint the most appropriate lender, with the Criteria Hub system publishing more criteria than most, if not all, lenders publish on their own websites.

Emma Hollingworth, sales and distribution director at MPowered Mortgages commented: “As a fintech business and a new lender in the market, we are committed to identifying ways that technology can better serve brokers and their clients to help make the mortgage process more efficient. Criteria Hub is an innovative solution which delivers clear benefits to brokers and we are delighted to be the 80th lender onboard.”

Neil Wyatt, (pictured) sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “This is an incredible milestone for Criteria Hub to reach in such a short period of time. The last year has been a tumultuous one for the mortgage market, with lenders changing their products and criteria at a rapid rate. Criteria Hub has been a valuable tool for brokers, keeping them on top of those changes so that they can swiftly identify the best lenders for their client’s requirements.”