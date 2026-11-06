'Commercial finance is incredibly varied, no two transactions are the same': Josh Parker, InterBay

FR: You’ve recently joined InterBay as a specialist finance account manager. What attracted you to the role and what are you most looking forward to?

I’ve worked in business development for more than 10 years, predominantly in residential, but commercial finance is an area I’ve wanted to move into for a long time. Moving into commercial felt a little like looking behind the curtain to see what sits beyond residential and buy-to-let.

When this role came up, the timing felt right and, within minutes of speaking to the team, I knew it was something I wanted to be part of.

I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and develop, and there’s been plenty of support and opportunities to do that since I joined. Commercial finance is incredibly varied, no two transactions are the same, and I’m enjoying building relationships with commercial brokers.

FR: For those who haven’t worked with a specialist finance account manager before, what does the role involve and how do you support brokers throughout the commercial finance journey?

My role covers the whole journey, from the initial enquiry through to completion.

Commercial cases can be complex, so asking the right questions early is important. I work closely with our underwriters and real estate team to sense-check enquiries and identify potential issues from the outset.

I’ll often say: “Tell me the story.” I want to understand the asset, ownership structure and leases, as well as whether another lender has declined the case and why. The more information we have upfront, the easier it is to work through any challenges later in the process.

Complexities can arise during underwriting, valuation or the legal process, so my role is also about getting the right people involved and helping keep the case moving.

FR: You work across a wide range of commercial and semi-commercial cases. What are some of the most interesting opportunities you’re seeing in the market at the moment?

I’m seeing residential landlords exploring commercial and semi-commercial property as they consider different ways to diversify their portfolios. After the changes we’ve seen across buy-to-let over the past decade, from tax changes to rental reform, some investors are looking more broadly at the opportunities available to them.

What has surprised me most is the sheer variety of enquiries. I’ve had discussions about everything from lighthouses and funeral homes to wind turbines.

That variety is one of the things I enjoy most about commercial finance. You’re constantly learning about different businesses, properties and ownership structures, so every enquiry brings something different.

FR: Commercial finance transactions can often be more complex than residential cases. What are the most common challenges brokers are facing, and how can the right lender support help overcome them?

One of the main challenges is knowing exactly what information will be needed at the outset. Commercial cases can involve considerations that might not come up in a residential transaction, from environmental reports and lease terms to company accounts, so understanding the requirements early can help avoid delays further down the line.

That’s where having access to the right people can really help. At InterBay, brokers can speak directly with decision-makers to discuss a case, understand what’s required and identify potential issues early, helping to keep the transaction moving.

FR: Building strong relationships is a key part of the role. What do brokers value most from a specialist finance account manager, and how do you aim to deliver that support?

Strong relationships really come into their own when a case becomes difficult. It’s easy to be involved when everything is going smoothly, but trust is built when problems arise and people work together to find a way forward.

When a difficult case completes, the specialist finance account manager or business development manager might get the praise, but there’s always a much wider team behind it. Our underwriters, broker support teams and real estate specialists all play an important role.

Strong internal relationships are just as valuable as those we build externally. Knowing who to speak to and getting them involved at the right time can make a real difference to the progress of a case.

FR: Looking ahead, what developments do you expect to shape the commercial finance market over the next 12 months, and where do you see the biggest opportunities for brokers and their clients?

Investors continue to contend with costs across borrowing, energy, materials and labour, so they’re looking carefully at how their investments are structured.

I’m seeing interest in areas such as self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and small self-administered scheme (SSAS) purchases, alongside share purchase transactions, where an investor acquires the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns the property rather than the property itself. These can be more complex transactions, but I think we’ll see more of them as the market continues to evolve.

That also highlights the value of good advice. Having an experienced broker, solicitor, tax adviser and lender working together can help clients understand their options and navigate the transaction.