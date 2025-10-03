'The biggest opportunity is brokers working more closely with accountants': David Jackson, Hinckley & Rugby

FR: As national account manager, what does your role involve day to day, and how does it support brokers working with Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries?

A big part of my role is working with networks and mortgage clubs to make sure brokers get the right opportunities to meet us. That could be through events, joint meetings, or simply making sure we’re present at the right time in the right place. I plan the year ahead carefully so we’re not just turning up, but making those events count. I also work closely with our two BDMs, sometimes supporting their meetings, sometimes opening doors with firms, so that we’re getting as much value as possible from every partnership.

FR: The Society has recently promoted four colleagues within the sales and distribution team. How important is team development to delivering the right support for brokers?

It’s really important. We’ve got a team that’s a real mix. Some come from outside the intermediary market and bring a fresh way of looking at things, while others are former brokers or advisers who know first-hand what firms need and expect. That combination means we can adapt our approach so it works for different brokers in a range of situations.

FR: Hinckley & Rugby has recently updated its Income Flex products. Can you talk us through what these mean for brokers and the types of cases they could help with?

Income Flex is designed for clients who need more flexibility in how their income is assessed. What makes it stand out is that we’ll look at projected income for self-employed clients, as long as their accountant confirms this. That’s a practical way to help people who might otherwise be shut out of borrowing.

In real terms, it’s particularly useful for clients who are just starting out in business, where their first year’s figures might not show the full picture. It also helps those who have recently switched from employed to self-employed, contractors who see peaks and troughs in income, or professionals who know their earnings are set to rise but can’t evidence that yet with full accounts. For brokers, it means there’s an option on the table for cases that often get stuck elsewhere, and it gives them more confidence to support clients whose circumstances are a little outside the norm.

FR: You’ve been vocal about the need for more mortgage choice for thriving new business owners. Why do you think this part of the market is underserved, and what is the Society doing to change that?

I had a call from my tiler recently, he’s self-employed and told me his accountant advised him to keep his income low. It just reminded me how disconnected things can be between accountants, brokers, and lenders. In commercial lending, those groups talk to each other as standard. In mortgages, that often doesn’t happen. Our Income Flex product is really about trying to bridge that gap. With an accountant’s support, we can take projected income into account. That’s a common-sense step that makes a big difference for self-employed borrowers.

FR: The Society recently entered the Scottish mortgage market with residential lending. How significant is this expansion, and what should brokers in Scotland expect from working with you?

It’s a big step for us, and something I’m excited about. It gives Scottish brokers access to products they may not have had before, and we’ve made sure to listen to feedback ahead of the launch. For example, we recognised the need for a retype of the home report and the importance of fast offer turnaround. Those details matter in Scotland, so we built them into our approach from day one.

FR: There have also been new appointments to the broker assist team. How will these roles enhance the service brokers receive?

The broker assist team has become a crucial part of the process. They get involved right at the start, dealing with any issues or chasing documents before the application reaches underwriting. That cuts down the time it takes to move from application to offer. Brokers get a smoother process, clients see things progress faster, and underwriters can focus on making decisions rather than administration.

FR: From self-employed borrowers to those with multiple income streams, Hinckley & Rugby seems to take a very individual approach to underwriting. How does that work in practice when a broker sends you a case?

We’ve built a really strong relationship with our underwriters, including senior managers. If a broker sends in a complex case, we can quickly get it in front of the right people and have an open conversation. That means brokers aren’t left waiting. They’ll get a clear yes or no, and if we can’t take it on, we’ll let them know quickly so they can place the case elsewhere without delay.

FR: With the current market conditions, where do you see the biggest opportunities for brokers to grow their business, and how can the Society help them access those?

I think the biggest opportunity is brokers working more closely with accountants. If a firm has contacts in accountancy, it makes sense to use them, whether that’s sharing office space, asking for referrals, or simply being part of the conversations accountants have with clients about their future plans. Those conversations can open the door to mortgage advice. It’s straightforward, but it works.

FR: Finally, what can brokers expect from Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries for the rest of 2025?

September is going to be a busy month for me and the BDMs, with plenty of events and visits lined up. Beyond that, it’s business as usual through to the end of the year, though we’re already looking ahead. There are new products and criteria changes in the pipeline, and the focus will remain on good service and case conversations. That’s the part brokers rely on, and that’s not going to change.