'Think about AI like you would a new assistant joining your team': Matthew Elliott, Nivo

FR: NivoCon 2025 brought together people from across the specialist lending sector. How did the event go from your perspective?

It was incredible. Our aim was to bring the industry together for an open, jargon-free conversation about AI in lending and the response exceeded all expectations. We had lenders, brokers, leaders and AI specialists in the same room, talking honestly about what is working, where the challenges lie, and how we can move forward together.

The most exciting part is that this has already translated into action. Off the back of NivoCon, several lenders and brokers have signed up for our AI platform in live production. Those that are now underway have already processed cases within weeks of that first conversation with us. That shows the appetite is there for AI that works in the messy reality of lending, not just in a demo environment.

We encourage firms to think about AI like they would a new assistant joining their team. You would not just give them a desk and hope for the best. You would explain where you need help, show them the processes, and make sure they understand your clients. That is exactly what our clients are doing, and it is why we are seeing such rapid adoption.

FR: What sort of demand are you seeing from the market right now?

Demand is very strong. The waiting list for our pilot scheme is still oversubscribed, but the more important story is how quickly pilots are turning into full rollouts.

We are seeing two clear patterns. Some enquries want a ready-to-use, self service AI model so they can get immediate gains in efficiency. Others, usually - but not exclusively - larger brokers or lenders, want something fully integrated into their systems so it feels like part of their core operation. In both cases the mindset shift is the same. Look at where manual admin is slowing you down and give that work to an assistant who never sleeps, never forgets, and gets better at the job every day.

FR: Nivo is known for its secure messaging platform. How does that fit into your AI future?

Secure messaging is where we started. We built Nivo to solve the safe, compliant and efficient exchange of sensitive documents and data between lenders, brokers and customers. Many of our clients still rely on that technology every day.

The move into AI is not a departure from those roots, it is an evolution. Our secure messaging platform is like the assistant’s inbox, filing cabinet and compliance checklist all in one. The AI does not have to search for data or worry about security. It is already flowing through Nivo in a safe, structured way. That means clients can adopt AI faster, because we are enhancing their existing workflows rather than replacing them.

FR: In an industry used to rules engines and workflows, what makes Nivo’s AI unique?

Our AI has been designed specifically for lending, so it already understands regulation, underwriting complexity and the broker/lender dynamic. This is not a generic chatbot. It is an assistant trained for your job from the very first day.

It is also agentic AI, which means it learns and improves with every case. I often compare it to a new hire who arrives already knowing the industry, then keeps getting sharper with each task they complete. The earlier you start working with it, the sooner you start compounding those gains.

FR: What is your message to lenders and brokers who have not yet taken the AI leap?

If you had the chance to hire a brilliant assistant tomorrow who works around the clock, never makes the same mistake twice, and improves with every job, would you wait a year before bringing them in? That is what AI can do for you right now.

The key is to start. There will never be a perfect moment. Begin with a focused use case, prove the value, and then scale. The firms that have done this with us are already seeing faster deals, fewer errors and happier clients. With the momentum from NivoCon, we believe the next 12 months will be a tipping point for the whole industry.