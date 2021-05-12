FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord expands 95% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
12th May 2021
"We’re really pleased to introduce two-year fixed rates to our 95% LTV range, giving brokers more choice for their clients with the smallest deposits."

Accord Mortgages has strengthened its 95% LTV mortgage range by introducing two new two-year fixed rate products and reducing the rate of its five-year fixed rate.

New products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.79%, which comes with a £995 product fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback, or a fee-free rate of 3.98%, which also comes with free standard valuation. Both mortgages are available to house purchase customers only.

Accord has also reduced the rate on its five-year fixed rate mortgage, from 3.99% to 3.89%, available with a £995 product fee and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce two-year fixed rates to our 95% LTV range, giving brokers more choice for their clients with the smallest deposits.”

 

