Buckinghamshire BS enhances broker application process

Buckinghamshire Building Society has launched an enhanced application process for brokers that makes submitting a DIP and application simpler.

The new process allows DIPs to be processed electronically through the Society's broker platform and automates the link between the original DIP and subsequent application, preventing any duplication of keying.

The Society will continue to manually underwrite all its cases on an individual basis based on affordability and individual circumstances.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: "This upgrade project has been a passion of mine since joining Bucks in 2020. I strongly believe in the importance of making our brokers lives simple. I’m therefore delighted to see this come to life.

"Part of our ethos at Buckinghamshire Building Society is trying to resolve cases as quickly as possible and this new process, along with brokers submitting well packaged cases, will allow us to achieve that. We will continue to build on these foundations so look out for more improvements coming soon."