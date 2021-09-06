Castle Trust Bank boosts broker support team

"The addition of Leanne and Gary enhances our already strong business development team, which is always on hand to help brokers find a solution for their tricky buy-to-let cases."

Castle Trust Bank has enhanced its broker support team with the recruitment of two new business development managers.

Leanne Arundell joins Castle Trust Bank as the new BDM for North London and the Midlands, bringing with her more than 24 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, having previously held underwriting and business development roles at lenders including Accord Mortgages, Advantage Homeloans and Leeds Building Society.

In addition, Gary Maher joins as a telephone BDM for the South, bringing with him 14 years of experience.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “The addition of Leanne and Gary enhances our already strong business development team, which is always on hand to help brokers find a solution for their tricky buy-to-let cases. We have always known that it’s important to give brokers a strong choice of options in how they choose to work with Castle Trust Bank, and the last two years have only reinforced the importance of providing both excellent face-to-face and remote BDM support.”

Leanne Arundell commented: “Castle Trust Bank has such a strong reputation for providing innovative solutions to help property investors achieve their objectives. I’m looking forward to helping deliver some of those solutions to a growing number of brokers.”

Gary Maher added: “Over the last 14 years, I’ve learned that good business development is about open communication and proactive support and I’m looking forward to applying my experience and skills to my new role with Castle Trust Bank.”