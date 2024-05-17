Conveyancing Alliance appoints new CEO

Mark brings a wealth of experience from across the sector having previously worked within DLA, Capita, Optima Legal and since 2022 Group Partnership Director of Movera.

The group rebranded from ONP Group to Movera last October bringing together six home-moving companies including CAL, ONP, Cavendish Legal Group, LMS, and Grindeys.

Commenting on Mark’s appointment, Nick Hale Movera CEO says:

“The addition of Mark to the CAL leadership team reflects our ambition for the growth potential of CAL within Movera and the external market. We have a great business, with a brilliant team, leading reputation, and opportunities to build on the many successes so far.”

Mark Tosetti says:

“CAL has so much potential to really make a difference to the lives of brokers, estate agents and home buyers. CAL joined the Movera group four years ago in the middle of the Covid lockdown. It is now in a prime position to help make the home buying and selling process quicker and more seamless. I am looking forward to working closiely with Keith Young and our whole CAL team to together fulfil this exciting potential.”