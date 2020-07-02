Coventry appoints head of intermediary relationships

"He has forged his career working with intermediaries up and down the country and his new role will help to build upon our strong focus with our intermediary partners."

Coventry for intermediaries has appointed Jonathan Stinton as head of intermediary relationships.

Jonathan will lead the intermediary development team at the Society, which covers its head office contact centre and administration function, field and telephone BDM teams and corporate relationships.

Jonathan will support Kevin Purvey whose role has been expanded to director of mortgage distribution.

Kevin Purvey said: “Jonathan is an excellent fit for this role as he has a thorough knowledge and understanding of Coventry Building Society. He has forged his career working with intermediaries up and down the country and his new role will help to build upon our strong focus with our intermediary partners. He will ensure we keep delivering excellent levels of service through our key accounts, BDMs and head office teams.”