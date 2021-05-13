FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Coventry enhances LTI and bonus criteria

Rozi Jones
|
13th May 2021
Coventry
"Increasing the income multiples and allowing more flexibility on bonuses will increase the options available to those clients who want to get onto the property ladder."

Coventry for intermediaries has updated its affordability calculator, widening some of its lending policy.

The lender has improved its income multiples from 4 to 4.49 times for loans with an LTV greater than 90%. The changes are effective from today and any pipeline applications will proceed onto the higher amount.

Annual bonuses will now also be accepted – 50% of the average of the latest two years’ annual bonuses, or 50% of the most recent year’s annual bonus figure, if lower.

50% of regular bonus payments will also be accepted for affordability purposes – the last three month’s evidence must be provided to show a consistent level of earnings.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Increasing the income multiples and allowing more flexibility on bonuses will increase the options available to those clients who want to get onto the property ladder.

“Building up a deposit for a mortgage is one of the bigger challenges facing buyers and this has been made all the more difficult with such strong market demand and rising property prices. We’ve consistently supported the market at higher LTVs and these extra measures will help to broaden the choices for those with smaller deposits who are looking to buy now.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.