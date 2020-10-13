Coventry to launch 90% LTV range

"Although we have to limit these products to protect our service levels, we hope that a little extra notice will give brokers more time to speak to clients who may find our products a good fit."

Coventry for intermediaries is launching a range of 90% LTV products on Wednesday until close on Thursday at 8pm.

Advanced notice is being given to allow brokers more time to prepare. Although rates won’t be published until Wednesday morning, the products on offer will be five-year fixed rate mortgages. All products will be available to the wider market as well as first-time buyers.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “The demand for higher LTV products has meant short-term launches are more commonplace this year. But although we have to limit these products to protect our service levels, we hope that a little extra notice will give brokers more time to speak to clients who may find our products a good fit.

“We want to support the market while protecting our high level of service. Last week’s extensive expansion of our product range has been well received but we’re pleased to be able to increase options further still with this short-term 90% LTV launch.”