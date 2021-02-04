FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

FHL launches limited edition limited company specials

Rozi Jones
4th February 2021
George Gee
"These limited edition products, purely for those seeking finance via limited companies, now come with a reduced product fee"

Foundation Home Loans has launched a new set of limited edition limited company buy-to-let products with reduced product fees.

The two and five-year fixed rate options are available for landlords purchasing or remortgaging through a limited company vehicle. The products are part of Foundation’s F1 range for borrowers who just miss out on mainstream credit scores.

Products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.09% up to 65% LTV and 3.24% up to 75% LTV, both with a reduced product fee of 1%.

Five-year fixed rates start from 3.34% up to 65% LTV and 3.44% up to 75% LTV, both with a reduced product fee of 1.5%.

A five-year large loan product is also available at 3.19% up to 65% LTV with a reduced product fee of 2%.

The products are available with a maximum loan amount of £1.5m up to 65% LTV and £1m up to 75% LTV, with the large loan product at £2m. There is no limit to the borrower’s background portfolio size, subject to a maximum of £3m with Foundation.

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “These limited edition products, purely for those seeking finance via limited companies, now come with a reduced product fee which should make them more desirable for advisers and their landlord clients. The Foundation criteria remains exactly the same as we seek to support all those landlords either looking to add to portfolios or seeking refinancing.”

