Gatehouse Bank re-enters HMO market

"The sector has proven to be more resilient than at first thought, the outlook is positive and we have seen significant demand from customers and brokers"

Gatehouse Bank is relaunching its finance products for HMO purchases.

The shariah-compliant challenger bank withdrew the range at the end of March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic escalated.

Gatehouse Bank will once again offer a range of finance options for those wishing to purchase or re-finance HMOs, with finance to value up to 75% for both UK national, expat and international landlords.

Paul Stockwell, the bank’s chief commercial officer, said: “Gatehouse is proud to relaunch our HMO finance today following a short absence from the market.

“The initial downturn in the property market following April’s lockdown sent warning signals which we felt may affect this market considerably. Fortunately the sector has proven to be more resilient than at first thought, the outlook is positive and we have seen significant demand from customers and brokers, so we have taken the decision to relaunch our suite of HMO products.”