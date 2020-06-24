FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Halifax extends mortgage prize draw to broker clients

Every month a winner will have their mortgage paid off up to the value of £300,000.

Rozi Jones
|
24th June 2020
Halifax
"We are constantly looking at how we continue to support the intermediary market and giving customers the opportunity to enter our prize draw is an extra way that we can add value for mortgage customers"

The Halifax Mortgage Prize Draw has been expanded to include customers who have taken a Halifax mortgage through a broker.

Halifax mortgage customers can register online and their name will be added to the monthly prize draw if they meet the qualifying criteria.

Every month a winner will have their mortgage paid off up to the value of £300,000 and there are also 100 monthly prizes of £1,000 cash.

To be eligible, customers must hold:

- A Halifax mortgage on their home in Scotland, England or Wales and be up-to-date with their mortgage repayments,

- A Halifax or Bank of Scotland current account and have at least £1,500 a month paid in the month prior to the draw.

Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries, said: "We are constantly looking at how we continue to support the intermediary market and giving customers the opportunity to enter our prize draw is an extra way that we can add value for mortgage customers backed by our commitment to the excellent service upon which intermediaries can depend."

