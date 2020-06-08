FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Hampshire Trust Bank launches 5:2 mortgage product

Rozi Jones
|
8th June 2020
"The borrower can get the certainty and leverage provided by a five-year fix with the flexibility of a two."

Hampshire Trust Bank Specialist Mortgages has launched a new 5:2 fixed-rate product, providing additional flexibility for brokers and their clients.

Alex Upton, commercial director, said: “I’m really excited to announce this new solution - it allows brokers to offer the best of both worlds to their clients. The borrower can get the certainty and leverage provided by a five-year fix with the flexibility of a two. This enables more control in managing their portfolio as plans change and opportunities arise.

“This is also about getting back to normality. Yes, this is a difficult time with unusual challenges, but we need to stop navel gazing, start looking forward and continue to innovate. We are in constant dialogue with all stakeholders. Decisive innovation, together with continued investment in our people and process, is what makes us an agile and genuinely specialist lender.”

