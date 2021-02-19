HSBC surpasses 300 broker partnerships

"We have accelerated our broker onboarding and have added 126 more during the pandemic, which is a fantastic achievement."

HSBC UK has hit and surpassed the milestone of 300 broker partnerships, an increase of 126 brokers since the start of the pandemic.

With three new firms now having access to HSBC UK’s mortgage products, the total number of broker partners is now 302.

The additions to HSBC UK’s panel are Andrew Nolan Mortgage, John Earnshaw Independent Financial Advisers and Salus Mortgage Solutions.

Chris Pearson, HSBC UK’s head of intermediary mortgages, said: “I am extremely proud to reach this milestone, especially at such a challenging time. We have maintained a high level of support to our broker partners throughout these testing times, and stand ready to support them going forward.

“We have accelerated our broker onboarding and have added 126 more during the pandemic, which is a fantastic achievement. We hope to contiune at this rapid pace and expect to add significantly more broker firms to our panel, helping more people onto or up the property ladder.”