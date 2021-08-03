FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

John Truswell joins Vida as head of intermediary

Vida has appointed John Truswell as head of intermediary distribution.

John has more than 30 years’ experience in the mortgage intermediary market, with previous roles at Virgin Money, Capital Home Loans and Together. John joins from Newcastle Building Society, where he was head of intermediary mortgages.

John announced his departure from Newcastle last month, with Francesco Di Pietro appointed as his replacement at the Society.

Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome John to Vida at this exciting time in development of the business. He is a familiar face to many in the intermediary market and has a wealth of mortgage experience. Having worked with him previously I am confident he will help us further enhance our mortgage propositions and the service we provide to mortgage brokers in the intermediary market.”

John Truswell said: “This is a very exciting time to be joining Vida as it continues to strengthen the support it provides brokers. I’m very much looking forward to getting started, ensuring brokers and their clients remain at the heart of all future developments.”

