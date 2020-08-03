FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Lenders 'cautiously' returning to high-LTV market

There are ten new fixed rate mortgage products now available for first-time buyers at 90% LTV.

"We are seeing many come onto the market for only a few days and so borrowers will need to act quickly to secure these deals."

Lenders are slowly returning to the high-LTV market, with 10 new fixed rate products launching for first-time buyers since the Summer Budget, the latest research from Defaqto shows.

In the past three weeks, three more providers have returned to the market to offer 90% LTV products: HSBC, Nationwide and Metro Bank.

There are ten new fixed rate mortgage products now available for first-time buyers at 90% LTV, taking the total number of higher-LTV fixed rate products to 28.

Katie Brain, banking expert at Defaqto, said: “It can be really hard to save for a deposit for a home and high-LTV mortgages are often the only way a first-time buyer can get on the ladder. The stamp duty Holiday may help first-time buyers but without the finance, home-ownership will be out of reach for most.

“It is encouraging to see lenders returning to the market and new products coming out for those with small deposits. We are seeing many come onto the market for only a few days and so borrowers will need to act quickly to secure these deals."

 

