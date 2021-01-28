LendInvest secures £500 million investment from J.P. Morgan

"Working with J.P. Morgan puts us in a stronger position than ever to serve our customers in what will come to be a hugely important year for the industry."

LendInvest has secured a new £500 million investment from J.P. Morgan in future mortgage originations. This investment follows the sale of a £125 million mortgage portfolio to J.P. Morgan in September 2020.

This transaction further expands LendInvest’s capacity to lend in the UK buy-to-let market, building on its £3.5bn loan book.

In December, LendInvest published its interim financial results covering the period from April to September 2020 which showed its loan book had grown 27% to £1,386 million and EBITDA had climbed to £6.2 million for the half year.

Rod Lockhart, CEO of LendInvest, commented: “This transaction is yet another example of the growing interest from large global institutions in UK fintech, and importantly, another milestone for LendInvest.

“Working with J.P. Morgan puts us in a stronger position than ever to serve our customers in what will come to be a hugely important year for the industry. We look forward to collaborating with the team there as we continue to tailor our unique offering for landlords in an ever-changing environment.”

Eric Wragge, managing director in securitised products at J.P. Morgan, added: “There’s a huge amount of innovation going on in the UK Fintech space, which is taking place both in spite of, and in response to, the broader context of the Covid-19 pandemic. LendInvest is an exciting business with ambitious plans for the future, and our Securitised Products team has been pleased to work with them to provide capacity for over half a billion pounds of new mortgage lending.”