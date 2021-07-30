L&G Mortgage Club launches Dudley BS exclusives

"We expect these competitive products to greatly benefit a large proportion of our client base given their applicability to purchase, remortgage, residential and holiday let cases."

Advisers placing business with Dudley Building Society via Legal & General Mortgage Club can now benefit from an exclusive five-year fixed-rate residential mortgage product and holiday let mortgage product.

The five-year fixed rate product is available at 3.94% for purchase and remortgage up to 95% LTV. The minimum advance amount is £25,000, while the maximum is £350,000.

The holiday let mortage is available at 3.69% up to 70% LTV, offering a 1.8% discount on Dudley’s current buy-to-let SVR of 5.49%. The product is available for purchase and remortgage, with a minimum advance amount of £25,000 and maximum of £500,000.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “We expect these competitive products to greatly benefit a large proportion of our client base given their applicability to purchase, remortgage, residential and holiday let cases. Our desire to ensure that all clients have access to a product that complements their needs sits at the heart of all we do, so we look forward to introducing a range of other products in the coming months in response to growing and changing demands.”

James Green, BDM at Dudley Building Society, added: “We are pleased to partner with Legal & General Mortgage Club’s extensive network of intermediaries and clients to offer a range of exclusive products. These unique offerings on holiday let mortgages and residential mortgages with a maximum loan value of 95% is reflective of the renewed interest in both areas of the market and our commitment to closely monitoring borrower demand. We look forward to seeing how borrowers and advisers will benefit from these exclusive products, as well as introducing others in light of any changes to borrower appetite."